Edmond Animal Shelter “desperate for help” after recent influx of strays

EDMOND, Okla. – The Edmond Animal Shelter says they are desperate for help after taking in 50 stray animals since the beginning of April. Shelter officials say they are also desperate for adoptions.

The shelter says between the recent influx of strays and the need for adoptions, they are out of room, and do not want to euthanize any animals.

“The Edmond Animal Shelter is desperate for some help! We have taken in 50 stray animals since the beginning of April and we need to locate their owners. We also are desperate for adoptions. Our shelter cannot house the number of animals that we currently have – we are way past being OUT OF ROOM!!! We do our best to never euthanize an adoptable animal, but we are getting to the point where we are going to have to make some awful decisions unless people come claim their dogs or we get some dogs adopted.”

If you’re missing a dog, click here for the shelter’s page or Pet Harbor.