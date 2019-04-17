× Family fun, discounts in store for Midtown Walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – Families in Oklahoma City can enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend during the Midtown Walkabout.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., merchants in Midtown will be offering in-store promotions, discounts, activities and giveaways as part of the seventh annual event.

In addition to shopping, visitors can enjoy free face painting, balloon animals, live music, street artists, outdoor games, and free photos from Magnolia Photo Booth.

The Curbside Chronicle will also be selling spring flower bouquets to help people transitioning out of homelessness near N.W. 10th and Walker Ave.

The Central Oklahoma Humane Society will be in the Brown’s Bakery parking lot with adoptable puppies, while live music plays at the Midtown Bocce courts.

Downtown OKC will be surprising a few lucky event attendees with gift cards from Midtown businesses as part of ‘Midtown Acts of Kindness.’ If you are out and about, you are eligible for the gift card.