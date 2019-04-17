Mother pleading for information after OSBI increases reward in 2018 Langston murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Brandon DuPree was killed almost six months ago to the day. But investigators and his family are working hard to make sure he isn’t forgotten and that the person responsible for his murder is put behind bars.

“They know. They're just scared to say anything. But I would really appreciate if they'd come forward,” DuPree’s mother Bonita Martin said.

A heartbroken mother is still searching for answers after her son was murdered at a party near Langston University.

“Brandon was a sweet, fun loving kid. Always had a smile on his face. He was very big on forgiveness. He was the little man at my house,” Martin said.

The 19-year-old was shot and killed during what was supposed to be a fun night out celebrating homecoming.

“He came in from Tulsa with some friends who had heard about the party. Apparently, there were 250 to 300 people at the party,” said Brook Arbeitman, OSBI Public Information Officer.

Hundreds of people were there when a fight broke out at the Langston Center and gunshots rang out. One hitting DuPree, who died while being rushed to the hospital. But so far nobody has come forward.

“The last six months have been really hard. You know, with no answers. I know that somebody has to know something,” Martin said.

Back in November, the OSBI held a press conference with DuPree’s family pleading for answers.

"We love you, Brandon. You were our favorite. I don`t know who would do such a thing. They`re just wrong everyone stands here today and wishes you were right here,” said Paige Williams, DuPree’s sister.

“It's been frustrating for the agents investigating this homicide because there's been a lack of cooperation from the folks who were at the party. Not one person has come forward with any information about the shooting,” Arbeitman said.

The once $5,000 dollar reward for information now doubled to $10,000, all in hopes that his family can find some closure.

“Please come forward and let us know because we need closure. I don't want the same person who did it to Brandon to go out and hurt somebody else's child,” Marin said.

You can anonymously contact the OSBI’s tip line at 800-522-8017.