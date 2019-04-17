Officials searching for men accused of robbing metro convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men are on the run after allegedly pistol-whipping a convenience store clerk during a robbery in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say it happened at a 7-Eleven near SW 89th and Western just after 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, both men were armed and attacked the clerk, getting away with some cash.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

