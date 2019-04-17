Oklahoma City Catholic church ringing bells to show support for Notre Dame Cathedral

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a devastating fire damaged the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Catholic churches across the world are doing their part to show solidarity with the Archdiocese of Paris.

On Monday, people across the world were in awe after a massive fire was seen at Notre Dame Cathedral.

Images and video showed flames and thick plumes of smoke billowing near its spire, which was surrounded by scaffolding. The spire and roof eventually collapsed.

A “forest” of wooden latticework fueled the blaze which consumed the building’s roof, whose framework dates back to the 13th century, according to Msgr. Patrick Chauvet, the cathedral’s rector.

The Paris Fire Brigade tweeted that the cathedral’s stone construction has been “saved,” as have the “main works of art.”

As the church works to start repairing what was damaged, churches across the world are coming together.

Christ the King Catholic Church in Oklahoma City announced that church bells around the world will ring at 11:50 a.m. as a sign of support and solidarity with the Archdiocese of Paris after the fire.

"The bells of Christ the King will toll at that time, and we ask all who hear them to pause and offer a prayer of support for our sister parishes in France, particularly Notre Dame, and all the people of Paris," a tweet read.