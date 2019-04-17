Oklahoma elementary school unable to hold classes, use cafeteria after man sets fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEMINOLE, Okla. - Officials at one Oklahoma elementary school say they are unable to hold classes or use the cafeteria after a man set fire inside.

On April 15, a man was caught on camera pouring gasoline inside the cafeteria at a Strother elementary school. At one point, a fire broke out at the man's feet.

Classes were canceled while officials investigated.

According to Superintendent Kolby Johnson, because of the incident, they are unable to hold classes or use the cafeteria for the remainder of the school year.

"We will not have to make up the day we missed up (April 15, 2019). Our awesome facility has worked tirelessly today to make modifications to relocate those students whose classrooms were affected. The elementary classes will be combined due to space and the teachers will be team teachers. Breakfast and lunch will be served in the gym and gym lobby as packaged meals and there will be no third meals served. Drop off and pick up for ALL students will be in the high school gymnasium. All high school students will need to park in the back of the school. First grade students will be relocated to Mrs. Childers classroom in the newer elementary school. Second grade through fifth grade will be relocated to the Middle School building. We appreciate everyone's support and prayers during this difficult time, but we still anticipate a great end of year. We all remain Strother Strong!"

It is unknown if the man was caught.