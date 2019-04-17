Oklahoma fire department hires woman to become paid full-time firefighter for the first time ever

April 17, 2019

HOMINY, Okla. – History was made in one Oklahoma town recently after hiring a woman for a full-time paid career firefighter position for the first time ever.

On Tuesday, the Hominy Fire Department hired Tiara Ford, who was a volunteer firefighter, as a paid career firefighter.

“It marks the first time ever that a female has held the position of paid career firefighter with HFD,” fire officials said on Facebook.

Ford was also the first female volunteer to ever join the ranks of the volunteer firefighter in the Hominy Fire Department’s history.

