Oklahoma game warden issues citations after suspects caught gillnetting

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma game warden issued citations after multiple people were caught gillnetting, officials say.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials say Game Warden David Clay, of Nowata County, “received a call from a concerned fisherman about a group of people running a gill net on a popular sandbass fishing spot on the Verdigris River.”

Game wardens say it was Clay’s day off, but he responded anyway and caught three suspects running a gill net and netting fish.

According to game wardens, the suspects tried to cut the net when they saw Clay, but ended up leaving portions of the net attached on the pull rope.

“Warden Clay was able to identify the remains of the gill net and obtain supporting witness statements by the reporting sportsman,” reads a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page.

The fish were also inspected for hook marks and none were found.

Officials say citations were issued and are pending in Nowata County.