Oklahoma Pre-K ranked among the best in the nation, new study finds

OKLAHOMA CITY – State leaders have received some good news regarding an Oklahoma educational program.

A new study shows Oklahoma’s Pre-K education in public schools is paying off.

In 1998, Oklahoma became only the second state to offer Pre-K for all 4-year-olds across the state.

Now, the National Institute for Early Education Research places Oklahoma among the top eight states for quality Pre-K education.

In all, researchers say the state met nine out of 10 benchmarks for academic standards, class size and professional development.

Only three states met all 10 benchmarks, and four states tied Oklahoma with nine benchmarks.

“Kindergarten readiness has long been a priority in Oklahoma, as has professionalizing the role of those who teach our youngest learners,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “For decades, our early childhood educators have been nationally renowned as pioneers in their field. Though we are grateful for this important recognition of excellence in our Pre–K programs, we must continue to prioritize early learning to prepare our children to reach their full potential.”