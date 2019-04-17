× OSBI offering $10K reward for information leading to arrest in 2018 Langston murder

LANGSTON, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has increased a reward being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of a 19-year-old.

Brandon Dupree was shot in the chest after a fight broke out on October 20, 2018, at a party outside of Langston University at The Langston Center. He died as he was being airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Officials say Dupree lived in Tulsa and was enrolled in welding school. He was not a student at the university and traveled to Langston with friends who heard about a party being thrown in honor of homecoming.

OSBI officials say witnesses have been reluctant to come forward.

According to Special Agent Michael Dean with OSBI, there were between 200 to 300 people at the party on the night of the shooting.

The OSBI and Dupree’s family are pleading for witnesses to come forward.

"We love you, Brandon. You were our favorite. I don’t know who would do such a thing. They’re just wrong everyone stands here today and wishes you were right here," Paige Williams, Dupree's sister, told News 4 last year. "If someone wants to hurt you, they should be in jail."

The reward has been increased from $1,000 to $5,000 and is now at $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information, call the OSBI tipline at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.