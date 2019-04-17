Photos show North Texas car owners’ creative hail covers as they brace for storm

DALLAS – With North Texas under a severe thunderstorm watch through early Thursday, residents are doing everything they can to protect their property from potentially devastating hail.
Social media photos show car owners taping, tying and stacking everything from inflatable mattresses to rows of pool noodles onto their vehicles.
According to WFAA, the storm could pound the western part of North Texas with “very large hail, baseball size or larger” Wednesday evening. Tornadoes are also possible before the storm moves out of the area after midnight.
But will the DIY car armor keep windshields, roofs and hoods unblemished? A test by WFAA suggests it may not, but you can’t blame these people for trying: