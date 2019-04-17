Police: Naked man seen masturbating in driveway of stranger’s home in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are asking for the public’s help solving a bizarre indecent exposure case.

On April 10, investigators say a man pulled his car into the driveway of a home near 31st and Sheridan in Tulsa. After getting out of his car, he allegedly masturbated and wiped his hands on the grass.

Officials say the homeowner does not know the man, and the act was caught on the home’s surveillance camera.

If you recognize the man, email Det. Duff at sduff@cityoftulsa.org.