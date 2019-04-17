× Second victim accuses Pennsylvania doctor of sexual assault; his lawyers are seeking other victims

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — At least one other person has come forward to provide allegations of sexual assault by a Lancaster County doctor who was charged last week with having inappropriate contact with a male patient during an exam earlier this year, according to the attorneys who say they represent “several clients” accusing him of sexual assault.

Dr. William Vollmar was arrested and charged with indecent assault last week after a Lancaster County man accused him of having inappropriate contact with him during a deep tissue massage at a clinic in Quarryville. The man had initially made an appointment to have Vollmar examine his injured ankle, he said.

Attorneys Brian Kent and Guy D’Andrea of Laffey, Bucci & Kent, LLP in Philadelphia, said they, along with attorney Tom Malone of the Philadelphia-based Malone Firm, LLC, are representing “several clients” who are accusing Vollmar of sexual assault.

The attorneys said the alleged sexual assaults occurred while various young men, who wish to remain anonymous, on separate occasions, obtained medical treatment from Vollmar.

“Vollmar abused his position of power and trust when he allegedly sexually assaulted these young men,” the attorneys said in a press release. “Doctor Vollmar was apparently known to perform unnecessary genital exams of young boys throughout various school districts of Pequea Valley and Lampeter-Strasburg, and possibly others.”

Kent and D’Andrea said they accompanied one client, whom they identified as Victim No. 1, to the Pennsylvania State Police barracks to report the alleged sexual assault. Victim No. 1’s allegations led to Vollmar’s arrest on charges of indecent assault April 10.

Shortly after Volmar’s arrest, Kent, D’Andrea, and Malone said a second male victim, represented by Malone, came forward and provided a statement to police accusing Vollmar of assaulting him.

“Vollmar had access to countless numbers of young males through his partnership, association, and affiliation as a physician with the Pequea Valley School District, Middletown Area School District, Lampeter-Strasburg School District, and Conestoga Valley High School, as well as his employment with the medical practice of Stephen G. Diamantoni, M.D. who is the Lancaster County coroner,” the attorneys said in the press release.

Vollmar has resigned his position with the Middletown Area School District, the district told parents in a letter April 11.

Shortly after his arrest, State Police said they were seeking additional information on Vollmar.

Kent, D’Andrea and Malone allege that Vollmar’s sexual assaults “began a long time ago, and involved victims as young as 13 years old.”

They said when Vollmar became a doctor at Conestoga Valley High School, he ran a “study” where examined athletes who were not injured.

“The study looked at the connection between Achilles tendon flexibility and knee injuries,” the attorneys said. “It also involved determining where the athletes were in terms of puberty. Vollmar examined the genitals of each athlete to make this determination.”

The attorneys representing Vollmar’s alleged victims are urging others who may have been sexually assaulted by Vollmar to come forward.