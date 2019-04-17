Semi fire causes lane closure on westbound Turner Turnpike near Luther 

LUTHER, Okla. – A large semi fire has caused part of a turnpike to close in Oklahoma County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the westbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike near Triple X Road were shut down while crews battled a fire on an overturned FedEx semi Wednesday around 3:15 a.m.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the inside lane on westbound Turner Turnpike was reopened. The outside lane remains closed.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and take it slow in the area.

There were no injuries.