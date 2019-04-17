× Survivor Tree clone to be planted in Scissortail Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City has changed a lot in the years since 1995.

In 1995, Oklahoma City was devastated when a bomb killed 168 people at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

In the years that followed, Oklahoma City residents approved tax increases to create a thriving Bricktown and downtown area.

Crews are currently putting the finishing touches on the $132 million Scissortail Park.

The 70-acre park will have a skate rink, paddle boats on a lake, a great lawn for concerts, a rock wall and a water feature.

Now, a symbol of the resilience of the city will find its own place in the new park.

On the 24th anniversary of the bombing, civic leaders will transplant a clone of the Survivor Tree on the grounds of Scissortail Park.

The Survivor Tree is the 110-year-old American Elm that survived the bombing, and clones of the tree have been planted throughout the United States.

The northern half of the park was slated to be finished in June, but crews say they're hoping for late September.