Thunder Thrashed by Blazers in Game Two 114-94

Different game, same story for the OKC Thunder in game two. It started well for the Thunder though. The Thunder made a concerted effort to get to the bucket. Steven Adams got it going early hitting some shots. Although small ball would eventually take over. Adams finished with 16 points and nine boards.

Paul George came out hot as well. He knocked down some early shots. He ended up dropping 16 points in the first half. PG13 shot the ball much better in game two going 11-20 for 27.

The bench kept OKC afloat in the first as Nerlens Noel and Marcus Morris combined for 15 total. Defensively the Thunder didn't let Portland get hot. However, the Blazers made a push right before the half which ended with CJ McCollum hitting a three at the buzzer to tie the game at 54.

Then the bottom fell out in the third quarter.

The Thunder allowed Portland to go for 37 points. McCollum buried a couple of jumpers. Paul George had the ball stolen from him on two consecutive possessions. Midway through the third, Russell Westbrook fired a three that he missed. Westbrook went five of 20 with 14 points, 11 assists and nine boards. Damian Lillard drilled a three off the miss.

The Blazers ended up shooting 13 of 32 from three (40 percent). Mo Harkless added a triple (he had 14), McCollum as well in the third, followed by a pair of triples by Seth Curry. It was capped off by Damian Lillard hitting a three at the buzzer giving Portland a 91-75 lead after three. Lillard finished with 29 points on ten of 21 shooting.

In the fourth, the Thunder never made a push. In fact, the Thunder dropped points by quarter from start to finish. 31, 23, 21, 19. CJ McCollum his a few more shots late in the fourth bringing his point total to a game high 33 points. McCollum went 12-22 from the field.

Jerami Grant finally got on the board with a dunk in the fourth, but was a non factor. He had just five points on one of seven shooting and going zero of five from three.

The Thunder turned this into another three point contest which they couldn't hang with. OKC went five of 28 from distance. 18 percent. OKC has as many three pointers as Damian Lillard does in the series. Nine.

The Thunder fell 114-94 which gave the Blazers a 2-0 series lead. The series shifts back to OKC on Friday night. Game three tips off at 8:30.