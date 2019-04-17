Tulsa man facing second murder complaint after brutal assault leaves pregnant girlfriend, unborn baby dead

TULSA, Okla. – A man is facing another murder complaint after a brutal beating led to the deaths of his pregnant girlfriend and their unborn baby, police say.

Police say it started around 5 p.m. Monday when officers were called to an apartment complex “due to someone acting suicidal,” FOX 23 reports.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, Allyssa Fielding, 21, who was approximately 6 months pregnant, on the floor. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to a police report, Fielding had a brain bleed, fractures to her face, a collapsed lung and multiple cuts. Police say the woman’s baby died due to the assault.

Tulsa police say the suspect, Colby Wilson, allegedly beat Fielding until she had no pulse. Police say Wilson’s mother was performing CPR.

Fielding later died at the hospital.

According to FOX 23, “police say Fielding had a protective order against Wilson after he was convicted of assaulting her in 2017. Wilson served about a year of jail time.”

“For whatever reason, either they believe that they can change that person or they believe there’s better things to come, or that that person has something to offer them,” said Sergeant Shane Tuell with the Tulsa Police Department. “But in actuality, the only thing that person is probably going to offer you is an early grave, and that’s what happened in this case.”

Wilson was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple complaints, including first-degree murder and assault with intent to kill. Now, he will face new complaints, including another first-degree murder charge.