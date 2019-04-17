Tulsa police arrest man in connection to deadly 2018 hit-and-run collision

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly 2018 hit-and-run collision that killed a grandmother, officials say.

Police say the hit-and-run happened on December 5, 2018, near Virgin Street and Peoria Ave.

According to KJRH, police say a woman was driving northbound on Peoria when another driver “blew through the intersection and slammed into her a vehicle.”

The victim, who was only identified as a grandmother by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ray was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple complaints including first-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an injury accident/death.