Tulsa police investigating after business owner confronts suspected burglar

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are investigating after a business owner fought off a suspected burglar overnight.

Police say it happened at Accurate Service in Tulsa around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a suspect was pulling the electrical meter from the building and also tampering with the garage door.

That’s when the owner, who was sleeping in the business during the time of incident, confronted the suspect and tried to stop him.

“Some time during the fight, the victim heard several gunshots and ran back inside the business while the suspect was last seen fleeing southbound,” Sergeant Brett Bilyeu with Tulsa police told FOX 23.

There were no injuries.

Officials say they are working to determine where the gunshots came from or if there was a second suspect.

Police are still looking for the suspect and say there have been several burglaries, or attempted burglaries, at the business recently.