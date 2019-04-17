Tuttle police search for man accused of trying to abduct young girl on her way to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUTTLE, Okla. - Tuttle police are searching for a man they said tried to abduct a young girl while she was walking to school. It happened just after 7:30 a.m. south of the Oak Tree and Margaret Drive intersection.

“The man said to her 'Come here, I won't hurt you,' either attempted to grab her or did grab her by the arm. She got away and ran,” Tuttle Assistant Police Chief Michael Scott said. “He chased after her until she got out of the neighborhood she was in and into the parking lot of the intermediate school.”

Tuttle PD is now searching for the suspect: a white male in his 60s with light brown hair and decayed teeth. He was seen wearing a dark hoodie and jeans with blue Van shoes.

“Really concentrating on those areas, and looking even harder for people on foot,” Scott said. “Anybody that matches that description at all is going to be stopped and interviewed.”

Superintendent Bobby Waitman sent a letter to parents to let the know what happened. Also, all students, 8th grade and under, are going over how to react if they find themselves in a similar situation.

“You take something like that, that does create great concern and what we want to do is turn that into an opportunity to teach and prepare our students,” Whitman said.

Tuttle school leaders are also taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“We are going to post administrators and other district employees at intersections, crosswalks today and through the rest of the year,” Whitman said. “Just as many hands as we can have on deck and as many employees as we can have out and about to have an eye on our students.”

The victim is said to be doing well and in good spirits.