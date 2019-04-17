× Two men in custody after chase ends in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two men are in custody after a high-speed chase ended in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say it started overnight Wednesday when officers tried to pull over a stolen pickup.

The driver would not stop and took off, leading officers on a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour at one point.

Officials say it ended near SW 15th and Brookline when the car went into a neighborhood and the suspects bailed on foot.

K9 units were used as officers searched the area.

The passenger was caught and told police the driver lived nearby.

Police went to the driver’s home where he was arrested.

No other details have been released.