What to pack in your emergency preparedness kit should severe weather strike

OKLAHOMA CITY – The OKC-County Health Department is helping you prepare for severe weather.

Severe weather is possible Wednesday evening and it’s important for families to know their weather plan.

The department urges residents to make an emergency preparedness kit by storing items in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

Most Oklahomans know it’s important to have the regular necessities such as flashlights, batteries, a radio, and a first aid kit.

Here are some other items that may be forgotten in an emergency preparedness kit: