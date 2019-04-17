Woman taken into custody following short chase in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. - Authorities say a woman has been taken into custody after allegedly leading officers on a short chase.

Around 11:40 a.m., a driver in a black SUV refused to stop for police along northbound Broadway Extension.

According to initial reports, speeds during the chase reached 100 miles per hour.

The driver exited Broadway Extension onto 33rd St., and officers were able to block her in near 33rd and Bryant.

After getting out of the vehicle, the driver reached back in to grab a dog from the passenger's seat.

At that point, the female driver was taken into custody.

So far, there's no word on why she refused to pull over in the first place.

 

