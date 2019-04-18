Amber Alert issued for California girl, last seen in car with Nevada plates

Posted 3:00 pm, April 18, 2019, by

Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old California girl who was last seen with two murder suspects in the city of Torrance.

On April 16, a man was found dead in a white Audi in the city of Carson. 40-year-old Maricela Mercado and 39-year-old Roman Cerratos have been identified as suspects.

Alora Benitez was seen leaving with the suspects in a white 2013 BMW on April 17. The 4-door car had the Nevada license plate “MARIMAR” at the time. However, the plate may have been removed and replaced with a paper plate.

Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

The teenager is the daughter of Benitez. It is not known where the couple may be headed.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

According to a records check, it appears that Benitez lived in Las Vegas as late as 2017.

If you have any information, please call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5550.

