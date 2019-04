× Authorities searching for suspect after high-speed chase in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a high-speed chase in northeast Oklahoma City.

It is unknown where the chase started, but it came to an end near NE 63rd and Coltrane around just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the driver ditched the vehicle in the area and is on the run.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.