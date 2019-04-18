× Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s to hold Dog Days event

OKLAHOMA CITY – An annual event at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is right around the corner!

Dog Days offers fun activities and free goodies for four-legged family members.

The event will have free photos, demonstrations, activities and access to pet care professionals for canine health and wellness checks. All breeds, from lap dogs to hunting dogs, are invited to attend.

Pets visiting participating stores need to be up-to-date on all vaccines, pet and child-friendly and on a close leash at all times. Pet owners are responsible for their dog’s behavior.

Dog Days is set for Saturday, April 27 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oklahoma City locations.

Click here for more information.