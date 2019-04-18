× California grandmother accused of killing 3-year-old grandson

MILPITAS, Calif. – A California woman is charged with killing her 3-year-old grandson, police announced Thursday.

On Wednesday, officers obtained a warrant and arrested Foos Abdi Hashi in San Jose; she now faces charges of homicide, felony child abuse and misdemeanor child abuse.

On Monday, first responders found the boy unresponsive at a Milpitas home and performed CPR, but he later died at the hospital.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office found the cause of death to be “manual strangulation,” according to The Mercury News.

Hashi is the boy’s paternal grandmother. Police said she is believed to have been taking care of the child when she allegedly strangled him.

She due to appear in court Friday afternoon.