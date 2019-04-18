Cannabis trade show comes to Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - For the first time ever, CannaCon is in Oklahoma, and the cannabis trade show started Thursday at the Cox Convention Center.

CannaCon General Manager Nick Smart said the convention covers every aspect of the cannabis industry.

“You’re going to see everything that has to do with cannabis except for the plant,” Smart said. “We actually don’t allow the plant at the show but, from seed to sale, you’re going to see everything else.”

Over the two-day event, organizers expect around 7,000 attendees, which is the largest CannaCon held outside of Washington State. Smart said that speaks to how well Oklahoma is receiving medical marijuana.

“I think your state is by far and away one of the most progressive at getting people licensed, at getting people ready to start making money in this industry,” he said.

There are companies that sell things you expect like vape pins and pipes, but it goes way beyond that. There’s harvesting equipment and even agencies that pair cannabis companies with banks that will take their money.

“We manage the compliance, the regulatory compliance actions, all the way from the application through client servicing, helping them deposit cash into their account,” DAMA Financial Head of Marketing Greg Gallagher said. “Most cannabis businesses today are working in cash, and it poses a huge risk as far as safety as well as a financial risk.”

Day two of CannaCon begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Friday.