Concern growing over number of stray, surrendered animals in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. – The amount of stray and surrendered animals in Edmond is becoming a problem.

In just 18 days, Edmond Animal Services has taken in 95 animals.

Their shelter is at about double its capacity but there are even more concerns.

“It’s just really frustrating right now and it’s kind of like, what is happening in Edmond?” said Hillary Ruth, an Animal Services Officer at the Edmond Animal Shelter.

Ruth says they’re bringing in so many animals lately, they’ve been forced to be creative housing them.

“It’s just crazy,” Ruth said.

Not only are pet owners surrendering their animals, but it appears some are strays that have escaped poorly secured back yards. Regardless, it’s a safety issue – not just for those walking their dogs, but for anyone out in public.

“Heaven forbid, a dog just comes flying at you for no reason,” Ruth said. “You don’t know anything about it. That’s the scary part.”

Car crashes are a big concern, too.

Ruth says in Edmond, kind-hearted residents are quick to jump out and help strays, putting themselves at risk on the road.

“It’s just a safety issue for everyone, especially in Edmond traffic,” she told News 4.

And, since Edmond has a low-kill shelter, in most cases, only dangerous or gravely-ill animals are put down.

“We have to make tough decisions,” Ruth said. “All of us do.”

They’re hopeful that soon they’ll find fewer animals on the streets and more in their forever homes.

Animal welfare is encouraging everyone to check their fences and make sure their animals have proper ID.

They currently have almost double the number of animals their shelter is equipped to handle and are in desperate need of fosters or adopters.

Click here for the shelter’s page or Pet Harbor.