Disney On Ice: Fan favorites come together for ‘Mickey’s Search Party’ during Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Oklahoma State Fair is still months away, but organizers are already preparing for a spectacular ‘Disney on Ice’ show.

This year, Disney on Ice will present ‘Mickey’s Search Party’ from Thursday, Sept. 12 through Monday, Sept. 16 at the Jim Norick Arena at State Fair Park.

Disney fans will be able to see all of their favorites as they visit fantastic worlds in search of Tinker Bell.

The characters will explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco, sail away with Moana, see Belle in the sky as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen.

The characters of Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid will also join the search party.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party will be held:

Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Disney On Ice tickets include outside gate admission if purchased on or before Sept. 11. An additional outside gate admission ticket is required if Disney On Ice tickets are purchased after Sept. 11.