Duncan man killed in single-vehicle crash, OHP says

Posted 6:24 am, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25AM, April 18, 2019

MARLOW, Okla. – Officials are investigating the cause of a crash in Stephens County that claimed the life of a Duncan man, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Wednesday just after 3 p.m. on State Highway 7 near Marlow, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, Jimmy McClendon, 56, of Duncan, was driving eastbound on the highway when he “departed the roadway to the right.” His vehicle then re-entered the roadway and crossed the center median, entering the westbound lanes of the highway.

The report states McClendon’s vehicle then departed the roadway to the north, striking a ditch and a fence.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.