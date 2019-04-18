Duncan man killed in single-vehicle crash, OHP says

MARLOW, Okla. – Officials are investigating the cause of a crash in Stephens County that claimed the life of a Duncan man, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Wednesday just after 3 p.m. on State Highway 7 near Marlow, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, Jimmy McClendon, 56, of Duncan, was driving eastbound on the highway when he “departed the roadway to the right.” His vehicle then re-entered the roadway and crossed the center median, entering the westbound lanes of the highway.

The report states McClendon’s vehicle then departed the roadway to the north, striking a ditch and a fence.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.