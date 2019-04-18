Father and son sideswiped by semi, trucker leaves scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A man and his son were driving to a doctor's appointment when they were run off the highway by a semi, and the driver of the truck didn't even bother to check on the two.

"We were just cruising down the road, and the next thing I know we are getting pushed by a semi truck across I-44," said Conrad Evans.

The 15-year-old talking about scary situation he found himself in with his dad, Murray, Tuesday morning.

"I'm in the left lane of the 44 junction doing about 45 or so, it's pretty steady traffic still-rush hour. Semi truck coming in pretty fast from I-40 and doesn’t stay in his lane, bumps us, across our lane across the next lane. It's just the grace of god that we weren’t hit again," said Murray Evans.

"It was just like a big lurch and then we were like picked up by the semi tractor and pushed all the way across the interstate and on to the shoulder," said Conrad Evans.

Evans's car took a beating. The semi tire swirls on the side of the car are still visible.

"The beams on the side of the car door is exposed if there had been the spikes that some of the trucks have on their wheels it could have been a lot worse," said Murray Evans.

Murray says he wasn't hurt but, "My shoulder are sore…you take a hit like that something is going to hurt," said Conrad.

As for the driver of the semi, Murray says he showed little concern.

"The trucker didn’t immediately pull off, he pulled off a quarter mile up the road got out looked at his vehicle got back in and left. No attempt that I'm aware of to call emergency services or check on the person he hit."

Evans said he saw the words Simonton Trucking on the side of the semi.

News 4 called the company in South Dakota, but they haven't returned our calls.

Murray thought since is was a busy intersection, there might be camera that caught the collison.

ODOT told News 4 there are traffic cams at the I-40, I-44 exchange, but they are for traffic flow purposes only and they are not recorded.

The city of Oklahoma City says since the roads are interstates, they have have no cameras on the area, and OKC Police tells us the only cameras they have on streets are in Bricktown.

As for a lasting effect on Conrad, a permit driver, "Now that I'm driving, just be ready for everything I guess now."