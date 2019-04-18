Man arrested after allegedly putting hidden camera in women’s restroom at Oklahoma restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW, Okla. - An employee at a restaurant in eastern Oklahoma was arrested after a customer found a hidden camera in a women's restroom.

It happened April 14 at Roma's Italian Restaurant in Sallisaw.

According to KFSM, a customer at the restaurant "logged into a WiFi account and saw a camera pointing at a bathroom stall."

A hidden wireless Bluetooth camera was found in the air vent above the stall in the women's bathroom by officers and restaurant management.

On April 16, Edgar Leonel Moran-Carrera, 32, was arrested after he allegedly confessed to putting the camera in the restroom. KFSM reports he has worked at the restaurant since it opened.

Police say this is the second time a camera was found in the women's bathroom, however, this is the first time it was reported to police.

Investigators seized several cellphones, data storage devices, laptops and computer equipment during a search of Moran-Carrera's home.

The case remains under investigation.