× Midwest City mom claims school did not allow her daughter to wear ‘medical’ mask

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A Midwest City mother is upset after she said her daughter was not allowed to wear what she claimed was a medical mask.

Mikayla Smith, a freshman at Midwest City High School, got her tonsils taken out in early April. Though it was not ordered by her doctor, her mother chose to buy a black mask online for her to wear to school when she returned.

“She was wearing a medical mask to make sure that she doesn’t get any type of a cold from somebody else in school that’s sick, because she has scabbing in the back of her throat,” said her mother, Kristjana Smith. “They threw a big fit about the mask and said that she couldn’t wear it, because it was against school policy and against the dress code in the handbook.”

Kristjana said she looked through the school handbooks and could not find a policy against masks.

“It’s stressful, because I didn’t get to learn in my French class and my history class, because I was pulled out, so it was really stressful because now I’m going to have to catch up on more work,” said her daughter, Mikayla. “I want to be able to wear my own mask. It’s comfortable and not painful.”

A school district spokesperson said the mask Kristjana’s daughter wore to school was not a medical mask, so they provided her with one.

“A medical mask has three layers including a paper filter. The district health coordinator provided a box of surgical grade medical masks to help protect the student from sickness. A ‘rave’ mask is just cloth, similar to pulling a t-shirt over your mouth. It won’t protect from germs,” a statement from the school read. “When a judgement is to be made regarding distractive items or dress code, a site principal will make the decision. Mid-Del Schools provided a medical mask for a student to wear while at school.”