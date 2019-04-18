Months after Hughes County man vanished, his family frustrated with investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGHES CO., Okla. - More than six months after he disappeared, Clinton Thomas' daughter is desperate for answers, and she says she isn't getting enough help from the sheriff's office.

Thomas, 71, disappeared August 4th, last heard from at his home in Dustin.

"His gate to his property was left open," Thomas' daughter, Mary Allen said. "Dad never leaves his gate open."

Thomas' truck was found abandoned about 10 miles away in the Weleetka.

"His keys were left in the seat, his checkbook was on the dash," Allen said. "It was just like he vanished. He disappeared.

Allen said she's sure something happened to him, but she says that's a theory the investigators with the Hughes County Sheriff's Office aren't taking seriously.

"They kept trying to tell us 'well he just lost his mind, or he had a stroke and he's not sure who he is or what he's doing,'" Allen said.

Her frustration with the investigation has been growing since the beginning, when she said it took too long for investigators to reach out to the last person who saw Thomas. She's also concerned that his phone records haven't been pulled she hopes could reveal his whereabouts. But what's really gotten to her is what she says is a lack of communication.

"Just return our phone calls would be greatly appreciated," Allen said, "but it's like they don`t care, don`t care at all."

News 4 reached the Hughes County Sheriff, Marcia Maxwell, on the phone. She said they have explored every possibility but haven't found any evidence to suggest foul play.

"We have combed his residence, we've checked his truck, and we`ve come up with nothing," Maxwell said. They even walked the area with cadaver dogs.

"We thought maybe if he broke down in Weleetka and tried to walk home, so the cadaver dogs started with the deputies at Weleetka and went all the way," the sheriff said, "and walked all the way to his house."

She said nothing they've done has turned up anything.

"The son, he calls everyday, and we don't have anything to go on, we don't have anything we can tell him because, like I said, we followed all the leads that we have," Maxwell said.

Allen says she just wants help, from the sheriff's office, the public, anyone so that she and her family can find closure.

"We have hope that maybe he is still alive but we know deep down that he's not," Allen said. "We would like to be able to bury our dad."