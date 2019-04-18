National Weather Service: Initial reports indicate Shattuck tornado rated EF-1

SHATTUCK, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community are cleaning up after severe storms moved through the state on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, severe storms crossed the Oklahoma border and brought strong winds and damaging hail to communities across western Oklahoma.

The Sooner State also saw the first tornado of the season when a funnel cloud touched down near the town of Shattuck.

Storm chasers tell News 4 that one family's home was severely damaged by the tornado. The roof appeared to have been ripped off, and debris was thrown across the property.

Initial reports from the National Weather Service say that damage reports indicate that the tornado was rated as an EF-1.