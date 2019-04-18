OKCPD investigating two possible shootings at SE OKC apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are investigating two possible drive-by shootings at an apartment complex in southeast Oklahoma City.

One woman said she had been shot in front of her building. Scanner traffic indicates there might be another incident at a different building inside the complex.

The condition of the female victim is unknown, and other victims are unreported at this time.

The suspect vehicle that shot at the woman is a 4-door black Hyundai.

There is no other information available at this time.

