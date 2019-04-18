× Oklahoma center for disabled adults receives $1 million grant

OKARCHE, Okla. – A local organization that provides care for adults with intellectual and physical disabilities received a big boost recently.

The Center of Family Love announced that it recently received $1 million from the Newfield Foundation to help build the Newfield Community and Education Center.

“The Newfield Foundation is the cornerstone for this incredibly impactful community investment program,” said Debbie Espinosa, CEO at the Center of Family Love, “With this legacy gift, Newfield has established a foundation for this project that will reach generations of individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families. We are deeply grateful for their commitment to serve our community.”

The Newfield Community and Education Center will focus on new educational training opportunities for the organization’s current residents and will also include areas where parents and special education teachers who are in need of support can network with one another.

New programs will include adult day, horticulture therapy, health and wellness programs and rehabilitation therapy sessions.