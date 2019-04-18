Oklahoma City man out 15K, facing foreclosure after seller fails to mention mortgage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City man now faces a foreclosure lawsuit all because he bought a home without being told there was a mortgage attached to the property.

"This is hard," Larry Johnson said.

Larry Johnson is choked up while describing the nightmare he now is caught up in.

"I don't have all that much money," Johnson said. "I know $15,000 may not be a whole lot of money to people but to me it is."

In November, Johnson bought a house just across the street from his.

In exchange for $15,000 in cash, Johnson said the seller, Christopher Mitchell from LRG Properties, handed over the keys and the deal with complete.

"Oh he was pretty slick," Johnson said.

Johnson said he thought he was free and clear, but last week Johnson received a foreclosure notice.

According to court documents, before Johnson purchased the home there was a mortgage taken out of the property for $23,000.

At the bottom of the page the name "manager of LRG Properties Chris Mitchell" is signed.

This was a piece of information Johnson said he wasn't told about until it was too late.

"When you think people are honest, a lot of them aren't," Johnson said.

According to police, Mitchell has a track record with the law.

In 2017, he was arrested on felony forgery of a home deed.

He's not serving a deferred sentence that was set to end in July, providing he didn't get into anymore trouble.

"I thought he was legit," Johnson said. "It was a property company and I guess it's not."

News 4 went to Mitchell's listen address but a family member said he hasn't seen him.

We also tried to contact the woman who the Secretary of State said owns LRG.

She hung up and never returned our repeated calls.

As for Johnson, he's now hired a team of lawyers in fear the mortgage company will take the home.

"I found out the hard way, and I don't want it to happen to other people," Johnson said.

Johnson's lawyers told News 4 several other victims have come forward claiming to be in the same financial mess all stemming from Mitchell at LRG properties.

News 4 reached out to Mitchell himself and hasn't heard back.