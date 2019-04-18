Oklahoma court affirms life sentence in crucifix death

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has affirmed the life sentence of a woman convicted of killing her adult daughter by forcing a crucifix and medallion down her throat because she believed the woman was possessed by the devil.

The appeals court Thursday upheld the first-degree murder conviction of 52-year-old Juanita Gomez in the 2016 death of 33-year-old Geneva Gomez.

Police found the victim lying inside her mother’s Oklahoma City home with her arms spread out as if she had been crucified. A large crucifix had been placed on her chest.

Officials say rosary beads, a crucifix and a religious medallion were also found lodged in her daughter’s throat and mouth.

In another case, the court also upheld the first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence of 27-year-old Revival Pogi, who was convicted of the 2014 stabbing death of 52-year-old Steven Qualls during a robbery in his Oklahoma City home.

