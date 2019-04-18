× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly grabbing 12-year-old, offering to exchange his cellphone for sex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man has been arrested for child abuse after drunkenly grabbing a 12-year-old by the arm and offering to exchange his cellphone for sex with him, according to witnesses. It happened on Wednesday night at an apartment complex near NW 34th and MacArthur.

“The dude was in the bridgeway, and we saw him, like we were sitting right there, and he pulled her arm,” a witness who lives at the complex and didn’t want to be identified told News 4.

She said her friend’s 12-year-old cousin was approached by 58-year-old Jay Dean Johnson outside her apartment.

“We ran down here, because she was crying. We asked her what was wrong, and she told us. She was like he said I’ll give you this phone if you have sex with me. That’s all I got,” the witness said. “Horrible. Like, it was horrible.”

According to witnesses, the complex’s security guard detained Johnson until police arrived. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of child abuse.

Johnson has priors that included charges of DUI and assault and battery.