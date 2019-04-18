Pawnee homeowners dealing with storm damage

PAWNEE, Okla. – The storm that moved through much of the state left quite a bit of damage for some homeowners across the state.

In the town of Pawnee, two houses next to each other lost big sections of their roofs. Several trees were also blown over.

City crews worked most of the morning to clear a street near the fairgrounds.

One family told our crew they didn’t have time to be scared when high winds lifted their roof and dropped it on top of their home.

“I was in my bedroom. John was in his room over here. Then it felt as though the house was lifting from west to east. I just hunkered down and it was over that quick,” said Michelle Green, the homeowner.

Green and her husband spent the morning talking to insurance adjusters and salvaging what they could.

The house next door was unoccupied at the time.