Progress made on MAPS 3 Scissortail Park Project

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – “I think a lot of times it`s wow I didn`t know we were gonna have that in the park” David Todd MAPS 3 program director said.

Progress made Thursday on the MAPS 3 Scissortail Park Project.

“Everything is in various states we`re still working on the café we`re still working on the dog park” Todd said.

Thursday, News 4 got a sneak peek of the $60 million north side of the park.

“This is a great time it`s spring time and we`re actually seeing the park start to look like a park” Todd said.

The work, not over yet.

Timothy Jones, who’s helping manage the project, says the park still missing fundamental pieces.

“Big, big, big is a lot of sod that`s getting ready to go down a lot of buffalo grass is getting ready to go all through the park,” Jones said “We have basically over 25 thousand pavers on the ground now by closing date we should have about 190 thousand pavers on the ground” he said.

When its all done, the the north side of the park will include a cafe, dog park, splash pad, and a lake.

“My understanding is its gonna be huge” Oklahoma resident Spencer Stone said.

It’s also going to have about 1,000 trees.

“Today on the ground we have about 137 trees on the ground and were looking at by June 18th to have about 968 to complete the project for the trees” Jones said.

One of them, standing out from the rest.

A clone of the 110 year old American Elm that survived the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

It’ll be planted Friday on the 24th anniversary.

The park is expected to cost about $132 million when it’s finished.

David Todd tells us most of it is already paid for.

“Remember that MAPS 3 is a program where everything is paid for so the day that the park opens … its paid for” Todd said.