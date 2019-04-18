Severe storms across Oklahoma bring hail, leave behind damage

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some residents are cleaning up Thursday after severe storms brought hail, high winds, heavy rain and even a Tornado Warning overnight.

Oklahoma saw the first tornado of the season near Shattuck Wednesday evening.

There is no Enhanced Fujita scale rating for the tornado near Shattuck at this time, but the storm did cause damage to some residents’ homes.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

In addition to hail and high winds, northwestern Oklahoma saw flash flooding, receiving two to three inches of rain in a short period of time.

In the Oklahoma City metro area, residents saw about one to two inches of rain.