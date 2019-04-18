× Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old Oklahoma City woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 63-year-old Oklahoma City woman.

Marlene Goodman was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of E Britton Road.

Goodman’s vehicle is a white 2003 Mercury Marauder with Oklahoma tag ‘AGN304.’

Officials said she does not have any necessary medications with her.

If you know of Goodman’s whereabouts, contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.