Stitt signs measure to increase speed limits on some turnpikes

OKLAHOMA CITY – A push to raise speed limits on Oklahoma turnpikes has been signed into law.

Last week, House Bill 1071 passed the Senate after the House of Representatives approved the measure.

The bill would allow the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to raise speed limits on certain turnpikes from 75 miles per hour to 80 miles per hour.

The bill’s authors say speed limits won’t go up right away.

Instead, they say more studies would have to be done to determine if a speed increase is safe.

If higher speeds are approved, lawmakers say they would be limited to the H.E. Bailey, Cimarron, Indian Nation or Muskogee turnpikes.

On April 16, Gov. Stitt signed the measure into law.