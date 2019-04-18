Teen withdraws request to take back plea in teacher’s murder

Posted 2:53 pm, April 18, 2019, by

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma teenager charged with murder, rape and other felonies following a 2017 string of crimes in Tulsa has withdrawn a request to take back guilty pleas he entered in the case.

Seventeen-year-old Deonte Green pleaded guilty March 13 to first-degree murder and 19 other counts in a blind plea, meaning it was entered without a sentencing agreement with prosecutors.

Attorneys for Green later filed to withdraw the pleas, arguing in part that Green didn’t know what the word “guilty” meant. Green withdrew that request during a court hearing Thursday.

Green was 16 when he was accused of killing Broken Arrow middle school teacher Shane Anderson and raping an 81-year-old woman in a separate incident. He faces a possible sentence of life in prison when he’s sentenced in July.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.