Watch: Car loses control on wet roadway, nearly sideswipes Oklahoma trooper

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Authorities are warning drivers to slow down following a close call involving an out-of-control driver and an Oklahoma trooper.

Last Saturday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Timothy Parrish was stopped along the side of the Muskogee Turnpike following an accident.

While he was on the side of the road, a vehicle that was driving too fast for the rainy conditions spun out.

The car hydroplaned and almost sideswiped Parrish’s patrol car.

Instead, the vehicle spun onto the embankment before coming to a rest on the other side of a bridge.

Fortunately, the teenage driver was not injured.

“Trooper Parrish gave him a stern warning but no ticket, saying the near collision seemed to be lesson enough,” a post by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol read.