Woman breaks finger after falling over uneven sidewalk, city says it’s not responsible for repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma woman is now warning others to watch their step.

She was rushed to emergency room after falling on a stretch of uneven sidewalk in her Oklahoma City neighborhood.

Sallie Novotny was on a walk in La Sonata Wednesday when she tripped over an uneven sidewalk and broke her finger.

"It hurt pretty bad," said Novotny.

An afternoon stroll came to a gruesome end for Novotny after falling and breaking her finger.

"It was bent like that and then turned sideways," said Novotny.

Uneven sidewalks are to blame.

She says this is a problem all over the neighborhood, but she's never had an accident like this until now.

"It's dangerous for everyone because you could fall and break an arm or hip," said Novotny. "For an elderly person, a hip break is devastating."

And for Sallie, who exercises daily and loves to go on walks with her grandchildren, it's aggravating.

"I have been trying to walk everyday just for my health, my blood pressure." said Novotny. "It is frustrating because at my age you don't want to hurt anything."

Shannon Cox with the City of Oklahoma City says it's up to the residents to repair the sidewalks.

"I just think it has been one of those things that residents didn`t know for the longest time that they are responsible for the sidewalk infant of their property."

But, they will help, a little bit.

"We would split the difference and the city would install it and they would get the repaired sidewalk," said Cox. "There are a few things on there that they have to meet the requirements."

Novotny hopes this motivates her neighbors to take action before anyone else gets hurt.

"Just be careful and be aware that they are there and they're not just little tiny cracks, there`s some big ones with a lot of raised areas and anyone can fall and get hurt," said Novotny.

If you're an Oklahoma City resident and you need help repairing your sidewalk, click here.