4 the Weekend: Easter weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – Easter weekend will be filled with beautiful weather and fun activities.

The Stillwater Arts Festival is going on tonight and tomorrow on Main Street in Stillwater.

There should be great weather for this free event with music, art and food vendors.

The Water Lantern Festival is a unique and popular event. You design and launch your own lantern, with personal messages.

It’s going on in Route 66 Park this Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. in Yukon.

It costs $40 per person.

The 94th Annual Easter Pageant at The Holy City in the Wichitas is tomorrow.

This is a free 3-hour performance and begins around 8:30 p.m.

Please bring your lawn chairs, coats and blankets.

There are food vendors on site.